ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $911.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $925.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $900.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

