ING Groep NV Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $59,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $170.48 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average of $155.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.