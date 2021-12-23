ING Groep NV Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,744.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,750.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,743.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.