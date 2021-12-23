ING Groep NV Purchases 2,190 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 35.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

SBUX stock opened at $111.74 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

