ING Groep NV Purchases 3,603 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 650.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

