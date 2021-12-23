InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.46

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 14179293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
INNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in InnovAge by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 355,676 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InnovAge by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 715,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in InnovAge by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in InnovAge by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in InnovAge by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 245,384 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
