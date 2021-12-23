InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.46

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 14179293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

INNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Get InnovAge alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. Analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in InnovAge by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 355,676 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InnovAge by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 715,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in InnovAge by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in InnovAge by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in InnovAge by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 245,384 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.