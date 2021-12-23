Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.

CRCT traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 166,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,782. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $45,576,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $33,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

