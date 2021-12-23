Insider Buying: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,339,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,764,420.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,401.00.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.27. The company has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

A number of research firms have commented on HR.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.39.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.