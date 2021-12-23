Insider Buying: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Buys 16,863 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 16,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $28,161.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

