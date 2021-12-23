Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires $264,528.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $264,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,010 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $280,273.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $301,952.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $261,495.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26.

RWAY opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

