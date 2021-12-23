Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,615 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. bought 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. bought 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. bought 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. bought 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

SAFE stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 147,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

