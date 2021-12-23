Insider Buying: Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Buys £135,100 in Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($178,491.21).

SYNT opened at GBX 393.20 ($5.19) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 468.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 502.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. Synthomer plc has a twelve month low of GBX 380.36 ($5.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.27) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 571.88 ($7.56).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

