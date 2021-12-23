Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.90. 3,203,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,414. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

