Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.

Shares of BFI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. 124,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,399. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 240.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

