Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells 88,960 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 453,031 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 55.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 354,210 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

