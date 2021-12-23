Insider Selling: Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Sells 13,682 Shares of Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

