Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded at Zelman & Associates

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $136.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average of $122.14. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $99.36 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $10,236,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

