Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFC. Cormark upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFC traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$163.57. 43,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,976. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$164.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$168.50. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$140.50 and a 1-year high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. As a group, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 11.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.