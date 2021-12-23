Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

