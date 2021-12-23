Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,416,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $162,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 75,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

ICE stock opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average is $123.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

