InTrack Investment Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

