InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $209,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 128,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $70.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

