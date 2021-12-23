Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 55,584 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $8,724,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $569.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

