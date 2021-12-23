Intrua Financial LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,349 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $333.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.48 and a 200 day moving average of $300.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.