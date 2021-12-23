Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $59,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 41.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $362.21 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

