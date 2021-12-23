Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.