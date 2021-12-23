Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 553 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 99.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $631.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.53. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

