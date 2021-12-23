Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires Shares of 4,697 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.