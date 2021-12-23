Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 1,713 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $123.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

