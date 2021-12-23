Inverness Counsel LLC NY Makes New $212,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

