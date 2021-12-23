Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCL. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $21.29.

