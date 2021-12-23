Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,461 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $$21.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,388. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

