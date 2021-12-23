Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $1,525,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $44.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

