Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Holdings Raised by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 121.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.