Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 5.3% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 129,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

