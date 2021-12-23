Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

SSNC opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.60. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.