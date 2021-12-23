Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 80,414 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 443% compared to the average volume of 14,803 call options.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

MOS opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

