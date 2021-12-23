Investors Buy High Volume of Teekay LNG Partners Call Options (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,148% compared to the average daily volume of 287 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

TGP opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $17.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

