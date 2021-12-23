iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.37. 74,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 453,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get iPower alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that iPower Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iPower in the second quarter worth $5,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPW)

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.