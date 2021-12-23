IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter worth $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

