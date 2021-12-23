iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $116.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.81. 232,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.20.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after buying an additional 212,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.