IRON Financial LLC Buys New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Moderna by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,250 shares of company stock worth $141,185,655. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.02. The company had a trading volume of 89,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,118,195. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.00. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

