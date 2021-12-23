IRON Financial LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

BABA stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.82. 171,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,267,444. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.