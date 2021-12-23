IRON Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

IRON Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

