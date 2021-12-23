Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 45 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $357.39 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $298.59 and a 52 week high of $365.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.49 and a 200 day moving average of $350.06.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

