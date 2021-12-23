Ironwood Financial llc Buys Shares of 577 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,631,000 after acquiring an additional 848,810 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 95,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,895,000 after acquiring an additional 131,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.