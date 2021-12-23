Ironwood Financial llc Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

