iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 5,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

