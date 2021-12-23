iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 413.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.