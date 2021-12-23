iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 760,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775,271 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73.

